PENNSYLVANIA – On January 15th and 16th, the Pauline Fathers & Brothers of the American Province have met for their annual meeting in Doylestown Monastery, for the Solemnity of St. Paul the First Hermit and the Feast of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Queen of Hermits. The fathers came from various parishes in the USA, where they work: Manhattan (NY), Rockville (CT), Yonkers (NY), Buffalo (NY), Harwood Heights (IL), Summerfield (FL). During the meeting, the brothers had an apportunity to meet together as a community and pray together. On January 15th they participated in a Solemn Mass in the Monastery Chapel, celebrated by Fr. Tadeusz Lizinczyk, Provincial of the Pauline Order in USA. During the Mass the Fathers and Brothers renewed their Monastic Vows. The annual meeting was also a time of continual formation. A conference about community life was given by Fr. Mariusz Koch CFR, former Superior of the Franciscan Friars of the Renewal, and currently Spiritual Director of the Archdiocese of Newark Seminary. The convocation ended on January 16th, with Solemn Mass celebrated in the Our Lady of Czestochowa Chapel at 11:30 AM. Fr. Krzysztof Drybka OSPPE, Provincial Vicar and Prior of American Czestochowa, has been the main celebrant of the Eucharist. During the Mass the Fathers and Brothers renewed their Covenant with Mary, the Mother and Protectress of the Order.

Fr. Timothy Tarnacki OSPPE

Spotkanie Prowincjalne Paulinów w USA

Z okazji Uroczystość Św. Pawła Pierwszego Pustelnika oraz Święta Matki Bożej Królowej Pustelników, w dniach 15-16 stycznia, Paulini posługujący w Prowincji Amerykańskiej zebrali się w klasztorze w Doylestown, PA na swoje doroczne spotkanie. Ojcowie przybyli z różnych domów zakonnych i parafii, w których na co dzień posługują: z Manhattanu (NY), Rockville (CT), Yonkers (NY), Buffalo (NY), Harwood Heights (IL), Summerfield (FL). W tym czasie bracia mieli okazję do wspólnych spotkań, modlitwy oraz pogłębienie swojej formacji zakonnej. 15 stycznia wszyscy Ojcowie i Bracia ponowili swoje Śluby Zakonne podczas Uroczystej Mszy Świętej odprawianej w Kaplicy Klasztornej. Eucharystii tej przewodniczył o. Tadeusz Lizińczyk OSPPE, Prowincjał Paulinów w USA, który przede wszystkim wyraził swoją ogromną wdzięczność dla wszystkich współbraci za przybycie. Następnego dnia Ojcowie i Bracia wysłuchali konferencji na temat życia wspólnotowego, którą wygłosił o. Mariusz Koch CFR, były Przełożony Generalny Franciszkanów Odnowy, a obecnie Ojciec Duchowny w Seminarium Archidiecezji Newark. Spotkanie zakończyło się 16 stycznia Uroczystą Mszą Świętą w Kaplicy Matki Bożej o godz. 11:30, której przewodniczył o. Krzysztof Drybka OSPPE, Wikariusz Prowincji oraz Przeor Amerykańskiej Częstochowy. W tym dniu wszyscy Paulini ponowili także swoje Przymierze z Maryją, Matką i Opiekunką Zakonu.

o. Tymoteusz Tarnacki OSPPE