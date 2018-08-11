Commercial Renovation Project Manager

& Construction Laborers

We are in search of a Project manager who have at least 5 years or more of field experience. We are primarily doing commercial renovations in NJ. The greater your experience is, in construction trades, the greater value you will bring to the company. The site is located at 20 Passaic Street Garfield, NJ 07026.

We are also in need of Masons, Painters and Laborers.. Please send your resume and a comprehensive description of where your strengths lie, your transportation situation, tools owned, availability to work and desired pay rate to Jobs@Storageblue.com or Call (201) 386-8025.