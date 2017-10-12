Don't miss
Prime Rib Special
Is Back At PNH
By PostEagle on October 12, 2017
CONNECTICUT – This Sunday, October 15th, National “I Love Lucy Day” and National Grouch Day, the Polish National Home in Hartford is bringing back the Prime Rib Special.
In honor of the Prime Rib Special, this Weird Al Yankovic parody of Red Hot Chili Peppers & Flinstones is presented for your listening pleasure.
Come in during the week after this Sunday for lunch or dinner and enjoy new specials by Chef Jeff and his Culinary Ninjas.
Who trained Chef Jeff and his Culinary Ninjas? Master Ken, that’s who.
The PNH is located at 60 Charter Oak Avenue, Pulaski Plaza, Hartford, CT 06106. For more information email: info@polishhomect.org