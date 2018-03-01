CLIFTON, N.J. – A Ribbon Cutting Ceremony will be held on Saturday, March 3rd, 2018 at 2 p.m. to announce the new office for Power of One located at 796 Van Houten Avenue in Clifton, New Jersey. The public is invited to visit the new office space which will host workshops and life coaching sessions starting in March. Workshops are instructed by Kim Castellano, a Certified Christian Life Coach, and Counselor and Stress Relief Coach. Specialties include Stress Coaching, Life Balance, Transitions, Life Purpose, Leadership Development, and Mentoring.

Pictured: Kim Castellano, Certified Christian Life Coach, and Counselor and Stress Relief Coach of Power of One at the New Location on 796 Van Houten Ave Clifton, NJ. Grand Opening Celebration on March 3, from 2 pm-4 pm.

The new location will also be a drop off for food donations to support their Hunger Doesn’t Stop food drives which benefit school age children in need. The location will also be included in the Back2School Outreach’s school supply drive during the summer.

“Our new location allows us to be more visible in the community,” explained Castellano, “and will serve as a convenient destination for workshops and events.”

The Power of One workshops include, Turn off the Stress- by getting to the root cause and improve your health and well-being, Break the Worry Cycle – change your way of thinking, Choose your Attitude, helping you to relax and laugh more, and Boundaries – to help you answer someone who wants your time, love, energy, and money. Business hours are: Tuesday -Friday 10am-5pm, Evening workshops are held from 7pm-9pm and afternoon workshops from 1pm-3pm. Saturday’s from 1-4pm, and by appointment. Register online at powerofoneccom.org or by calling 201-328-2326.

Power of One Christian Coaching and Outreach Ministries, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) committed to serving the local community by providing life coaching, workshops and outreach. Tax-exempt donations will help impact the local community and further their mission.