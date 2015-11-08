FLORIDA – Stanley ”Stan” Skawinski, 76, Sarasota, went home to the Lord on November 3, 2015. Born in Garfield, NJ he moved to Sarasota, FL from Wayne, NJ. He was a musician and band leader for over 30 years of the Stan Skawinski Orchestra, a well loved columnist of the Post Eagle newspaper (Polka Notes) for over 50 years, was in insurance sales and attended Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church.

He was a dedicated sports fan and loved attending his grandson’s baseball games and school events. He delighted in spending time with both his grandsons.

Predeceased by parents, Peter and Stella (Szczech) Skawinski; wife of 45 years, Roseanne; survived by daughter,Christine, and husband Scott, Beatrice of Lakeland, FL; sister, Irene Majdanski of Garfield, NJ; and was Dziadziu to grandsons, Andrew and Matthew of Lakeland, FL.

Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2015 at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church, 12905 E State Rd 70, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. Condolences to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com.