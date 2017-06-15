Polkajammer Network News

Polka Jammer Network Raises Record Breaking Amount

During Jammerton Weekend

The Polkajammer Network, The World Leader in Polka Music Entertainment, recently conducted its annual Jammerthon Weekend, seeking to raise funds to help offset production costs associated with the network. The once a year radiothon was held the weekend of April 7-9, 2017, and featured live programming throughout the daytime broadcasting hours of the Polkajammer. Thanks to the kind support of the network’s listeners, this year’s three-day Jammerthon raised the record-breaking total of $45,000.

The totals raised through the Jammerthon will help defray the costs associated with running the network, including copyright fees, internet streaming fees and equipment maintenance.

For those who haven’t donated, but still wish to, information and links can be found on the Polkajammer Network website, polkajammernetwork.org.

Todd Zaganiacz Takes IJ/DJ of the Year Honors Again

Todd Zaganiacz, president of the Polkajammer Network and On Air Personality of the Polka Nitecap Show as well as the Polka Carousel Show on radio station WHMP in Northampton, MA, was recently honored by the United States Polka Association as the 2016 IJ/DJ of the Year. The award, presented at the USPA’s annual award banquet, May 27, 2017, recognizes Todd for his excellence in polka radio promotion, and is the third consecutive year Todd has been given this honor.

Todd’s Polka Nitecap Show can be heard on the Polkajammer Network, Friday nights from 8 pm to 11 pm eastern time, and his Polka Carousel Show is on radio station WHMP Sundays from 8 am to 12 pm eastern time. Todd can also be heard daily on the Polkajammer Network with his “That 70s Show” from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm and his “Totally 80s Show” from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm, eastern time.