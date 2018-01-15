The Polish University Club of New Jersey was founded in 1928 by a small group of Polish-American college graduates. The club takes great pride in supporting young adults who are striving for higher education. Since its start, the club has awarded over $900,000 in scholarships to more than 500 students.

To find out more information on how YOU can apply, visit www.pucofnj.org.

Email: pucofnj@gmail.com

This year’s scholarship is open to all NJ high school seniors, college undergraduates, and graduate students. Due by March 15, 2018.