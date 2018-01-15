Don't miss
Polish University Club of NJ
Offers Scholarship For 2018
By PostEagle on January 15, 2018
The Polish University Club of New Jersey was founded in 1928 by a small group of Polish-American college graduates. The club takes great pride in supporting young adults who are striving for higher education. Since its start, the club has awarded over $900,000 in scholarships to more than 500 students.
To find out more information on how YOU can apply, visit www.pucofnj.org.
Email: pucofnj@gmail.com
This year’s scholarship is open to all NJ high school seniors, college undergraduates, and graduate students. Due by March 15, 2018.