Polish Sweet Rolls

1 c. milk

1/4 c. sugar

1 tsp. salt

1/2 stick (1/4 c.) butter or margarine

2 pkgs. or cakes of yeast

5 eggs, well beaten

5 c. unsifted flour

1/2 c. warm water

Scald milk. Add sugar, salt and margarine; stir.

Add yeast to warm water. Dissolve.

Add lukewarm milk to mixture, eggs, and 2 ½ cups flour.

Beat until smooth, adding flour to make dough soft.

Place on board and knead until smooth.

Place in greased bowl. Cover, allowing to rise in warm place,

until double in size for about 30 minutes.

Punch down. Place on floured board. Divide dough.

Cut out dough into very small balls. Roll until smooth.

Allow to rise or double in size. Brush lightly with melted butter.

Bake at 375 degrees for about 15 to 20 minutes.

Recipe by Rev. Louis S. Garbacik