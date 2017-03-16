In accordance with the Constitution of the Polish Singers Alliance of America, Article V, paragraph A and the authority vested in me as President, I, Mary Lou Wyrobek, hereby proclaim that the 51st International Convention of the Polish Singers Alliance of America will take place from May 26-28, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at the Sheraton Society Hill Hotel. The activities of the Convention will consist of business sessions, competition, dinner dance, Mass, awards brunch, and concert. All choruses of the PSAA throughout the United States and Canada are invited to participate. Non-member choruses are cordially invited to attend as observers and to take part in as many activities as possible. Each member chorus is encouraged to send its allotted number of delegates and to participate in the competition and concert to demonstrate to the general public our strength as an organization, the oldest Polish-American cultural organization, founded in 1889. We continue to build and strengthen the PSAA in order to fulfill our goal of preserving and propagating Polish culture through music and song in America and Canada. With our continuing dedication to this cause, and by the grace of God, we will. Gora Piesn Polska!

