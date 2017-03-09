Polish Potato Casserole

INGREDIENTS:

1 T. butter or margarine

2 T. flour

2 c. milk

Salt and pepper to taste

4 large potatoes, peeled & sliced thin

1 large onion, sliced thin

1/2 lb. green cabbage, shredded (more cabbage may be used)

1/2 lb. kielbasa (Polish garlic sausage, sliced thin)

In a medium saucepan, melt butter or margarine and stir in the flour. Cook, stirring for 1 min. and then gradually add the milk stirring constantly to eliminate lumps. Cook the mixture over moderately low heat, stirring until the sauce begins to thicken..stir in salt & pepper. Set sauce aside.

Butter 3 quart casserole. Spread one third of potato slices on bottom. Distribute half of onion slices followed by half the cabbage and half the kielbasa in layers over potatoes. Add one third of the sauce. Repeat with another third of the potato slices, rest of the onion, cabbage & sausage, & another third of the sauce. Top with the remaining potato slices & remaining sauce. Cover the casserole and bake 350˚ for 1 hr and 15 min. or until potatoes are tender.

If there is enough liquid in the casserole, remove the cover for the last 15 minutes of baking time.

Recipe by Manya Dybicz Lewandowski