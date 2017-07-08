PENNSYLVANIA – On Sunday, May 7, 2017 the Polish Heritage Society of Philadelphia held their Annual Scholarship Mass and Awards luncheon at the National Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa located in Doylestown, PA. There were six scholarship winners, who received a scholarship of $1,000.00 each. The scholarship winners were: Marissa Beaver – Lansdale, PA; Thomas Dulban, Philadelphia, PA; Emily Gmyr, Pennsauken, NJ; David Niemynski, Blue Bell, PA; Agnieszka Simon, Elkins Park, PA; Michael Sydnes, Bryn Mawr, PA. Dr. Dolores Szymanski, Scholarship Chair, presided over the luncheon. Committee: Diana Blichasz, Marie Hejnosz, Deborah Majka and Peter Obst.

BACKGROUND OF RECIPIENTS:

Marissa Beaver – Lansdale, PA

attends LaSalle University – Bachelor of Science in Bus. Admin., Finance Major

Anticipated Graduation – May, 2018

Summer Internship with Johnson & Johnson; enjoys traditions with Family

Thomas Dulban – Philadelphia, PA

Sophmore at Temple University, Majoring in Engineering Technology

Traveled to Torun, Poland as an exchange student

Emily Gmyr – Pennsauken, NJ

Attends Pennsauken High School – Graduation, June 2017

Fluent in Polish, PKM Dancer

Plans to begin undergraduate studies in Occupational Therapy

David Niemynski – Blue Bell, PA

Attends Germantown Academy – Graduation, June, 2017

Very informed of his Polish ancestry through his family and maternal grandmother

Plans to attend University of Rochester where he hopes to study the Polish language & culture

Agnieszka Simon – Elkins Park, PA

Attends Drexel University – Studying Music Business

Attended the Jagiellionian University in Krakow, Poland to study the Polish language

Looking forward to studying the Polish language through courses at the University of Pennsylvania.

Michael Sydnes – Bryn Mawr, PA

Attends Radnor High School – Graduation, June 2017

Interested in Polish History

Plans to pursue a career in Electrical Engineering

His passion is Math and Science

Submitted by Jean Joka, President

In photo: Left to right – Agnieszka Simon, Thomas Dulban, Marissa Beaver, David Niemynski, Emily Gmyr, Michael Sydnes