Polish Heritage Society of Philadelphia
Scholarship Winners
PENNSYLVANIA – On Sunday, May 7, 2017 the Polish Heritage Society of Philadelphia held their Annual Scholarship Mass and Awards luncheon at the National Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa located in Doylestown, PA. There were six scholarship winners, who received a scholarship of $1,000.00 each. The scholarship winners were: Marissa Beaver – Lansdale, PA; Thomas Dulban, Philadelphia, PA; Emily Gmyr, Pennsauken, NJ; David Niemynski, Blue Bell, PA; Agnieszka Simon, Elkins Park, PA; Michael Sydnes, Bryn Mawr, PA. Dr. Dolores Szymanski, Scholarship Chair, presided over the luncheon. Committee: Diana Blichasz, Marie Hejnosz, Deborah Majka and Peter Obst.
BACKGROUND OF RECIPIENTS:
Marissa Beaver – Lansdale, PA
attends LaSalle University – Bachelor of Science in Bus. Admin., Finance Major
Anticipated Graduation – May, 2018
Summer Internship with Johnson & Johnson; enjoys traditions with Family
Thomas Dulban – Philadelphia, PA
Sophmore at Temple University, Majoring in Engineering Technology
Traveled to Torun, Poland as an exchange student
Emily Gmyr – Pennsauken, NJ
Attends Pennsauken High School – Graduation, June 2017
Fluent in Polish, PKM Dancer
Plans to begin undergraduate studies in Occupational Therapy
David Niemynski – Blue Bell, PA
Attends Germantown Academy – Graduation, June, 2017
Very informed of his Polish ancestry through his family and maternal grandmother
Plans to attend University of Rochester where he hopes to study the Polish language & culture
Agnieszka Simon – Elkins Park, PA
Attends Drexel University – Studying Music Business
Attended the Jagiellionian University in Krakow, Poland to study the Polish language
Looking forward to studying the Polish language through courses at the University of Pennsylvania.
Michael Sydnes – Bryn Mawr, PA
Attends Radnor High School – Graduation, June 2017
Interested in Polish History
Plans to pursue a career in Electrical Engineering
His passion is Math and Science
Submitted by Jean Joka, President
In photo: Left to right – Agnieszka Simon, Thomas Dulban, Marissa Beaver, David Niemynski, Emily Gmyr, Michael Sydnes