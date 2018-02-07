MFA (Minister of Foreign Affairs) statement on US Department of State press release concerning the Institute of National Remembrance law amendment

In light of the US Department of State press release of 31 January 2018 on the amendment to the Law on the Institute of National Remembrance-Commission for the Prosecution of Offences against the Polish Nation and Certain Other Laws, the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs would like to note that the enacted legislation does not inhibit free speech, freedom of research and scholarship, or freedom of history debate or artistic activity.

The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs would like to take this opportunity to recall that the legislation’s main aim is to fight all forms of denying and distorting the truth about the Holocaust as well as belittling the responsibility of its actual perpetrators. In this context, we hold the view that accusing – publicly and despite facts to the contrary – the Polish Nation and the Polish State of complicity with the German Third Reich in Nazi crimes is inaccurate, misleading, and hurtful to the victims who are Polish citizens of both Jewish and Polish descent.

Despite differences of opinion on the draft legislation, we believe that the current legislative work under way in Poland to develop legal solutions that would protect historical truth will not affect Poland’s strategic partnership with the Unites States.

MFA Press Office