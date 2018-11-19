Don't miss
- Frozen Dessert Causing Adverse EffectsPosted 3 months ago
- Poland-USA: A Special Relationship?Posted 4 months ago
- Calling All Singers!Posted 4 months ago
- Firefighter Cancer Registry Act Signed Into LawPosted 4 months ago
- Remembrance Ride 44Posted 5 months ago
- Check Out May Horoscope!Posted 7 months ago
- Giving Farmers A Helping HandPosted 7 months ago
- Message To US CongressPosted 8 months ago
- PMI Challenges Menendez AIPAC SpeechPosted 8 months ago
- Awake Poland!Posted 9 months ago
Poland Celebrates 100 Years of Independence
By PostEagle on November 19, 2018
CLIFTON, NJ – November 11th, 2018 was a very special day for the Polish American community. Besides celebrating Veteran’s Day, the Polish community also celebrated Poland’s 100th Anniversary of Independence. St. John Kanty in Clifton, a Polish Roman Catholic Church, held a short ceremony in honor of Poland’s 100 years of independence. Many parishioners attended along with Councilman Ray Grabowski shown in picture above.