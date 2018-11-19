Poland Celebrates 100 Years of Independence

CLIFTON, NJ – November 11th, 2018 was a very special day for the Polish American community. Besides celebrating Veteran’s Day, the Polish community also celebrated Poland’s 100th Anniversary of Independence. St. John Kanty in Clifton, a Polish Roman Catholic Church, held a short ceremony in honor of Poland’s 100 years of independence. Many parishioners attended along with Councilman Ray Grabowski shown in picture above.

27 SHARES Facebook Twitter