HARTFORD, CT – On August 5 at 7pm, the Polish National Home of Hartford and its partners at Back East Brewery will jointly unveil the first-ever PNH-branded craft beer. The craft beer, whose brand name, logo, and style will remain secret until this special event, is exclusive to the Polish National Home and will not be available for consumption elsewhere.

The exclusive beer is the brainchild of PNH member and local craft brewer Tony Karlowicz, who founded Back East Brewery in Bloomfield after a career as an engineer. As a historic organization, the PNH is proud to maintain close ties to local small businesses, particularly those as creative as Back East.

For this special event, the PNH’s Chef Jeff is creating delicious food pairings designed specifically to accompany this new beer. In addition to the new PNH-branded beer, Back East Brewery is providing other unique craft beers for attendees to sample. A short movie montage will be screened at the event, revealing the backstory behind the brand’s historic iconography.

The event will feature other surprises exclusive to the PNH’s corporate and social members! Social member renewal fees are $25 per year, while corporate member enrollment is $85, and $55 for renewal. Corporate members are Polish by blood or by marriage, and through voting rights control the Polish National Home, while anyone can become social members.

The special unveiling event for this exclusive, locally-brewed craft beer begins at 7 pm on August 5. Tickets for admission are $25, plus sales tax. The Polish National Home is at 60 Charter Oak Avenue in Hartford; free on-site and street parking available.

This project is one of several community collaboration events the PNH has planned in the coming months. On August 11 the PNH is hosting its large outdoor Meatstravaganza outdoor grilling & beer garden festival in cooperation with Adolf’s Meats & Sausage Kitchen, a South End business since the 1930s. This autumn, the PNH will be holding a farm-to-table dinner in partnership with Connecticut farms, and a European-style game dinner with game provided by local sporting associations.

For more information, call (860) 247-1784 or email: info@polishomect.org

About the Polish National Home of Hartford:

In 1917, Hartford’s Polish immigrant community incorporated the Polish National Home in order to build a center for family and culture in the New World. After twelve years of hard work, these first-generation laborers had saved the funds to build what would become the city’s grand Art Deco venue. Ground was broken one day after the start of the Great Depression; the four-story masonry building was completed in 1930. The Polish National Home’s Chopin Ballroom has been a center for jazz concerts, swing dances and movie double features, a stage for political rallies and theater performances, a gathering place for countless weddings and baptisms – a home where all are welcome to join the family, and countless memories have been made. Now celebrating its 100th year since this member-controlled nonprofit’s founding, the Polish National Home continues to serve as the heart of a community, and a proud partner in Hartford’s revival.