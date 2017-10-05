Plum Dumplings

Plum Dumpings

INGREDIENTS:

3 potatoes, cooked

3 c. sifted flour

2 eggs

1 1/2 lb. small plums (pitted)

1/2 c. sugar

1 1/2 tsp. cinnamon

1/2 c. bread crumbs

1/8 lb. butter or margarine (1/2 stick of butter) or 4 T.

Boil potatoes in their jackets.

Peel the skins and put them through a ricer on a floured bread board or mashed fine.

(If potatoes are cold, they will not work through the dough as well.)

Add at first flour and work in with a knife. Add the 2 whole eggs in the middle of dough. Work well with hands on a floured board. Work the dough with hands until pliable and not sticky. Roll out the dough on the board to 1/8” thick.

Mix the sugar and cinnamon.

Cut each plum in half, remove the pit and fill it’s space with the sugar – cinnamon mixture. Cut the dough into 2” squares, place the prepared plum in the center of the square dough and close all sides well. (The sides will seal better when they are moistened with water.)

In large pot of boiling water, place in the dumplings, one at a time and insure the water is boiling. When they raise to the top, lower the heat to simmer for 15 minutes.

In a pan place butter and bread crumbs. Heat and mix then place the dumplings to cover with the mixture.

Top with cinnamon – sugar mixture.

Recipe by Alice Policht