Planting At Allwood Branch Library

By on July 23, 2018

CLIFTON, NJ – The FRIENDS of the Clifton Public Library recently planted irises, daisies and hosta on the grounds of the Allwood Branch Library. The plants were donated by the Clifton Garden Club members and neighbors of the library. The garden will be maintained by neighbors of the Allwood Branch and the custodial staff. In photo, left to right: Vivian Semeraro, Michael Imor, and Rosemary Lyons.
Submitted by Vivian Semeraro
Photo by Patrick Meyer