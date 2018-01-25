Don't miss
Pistachio Cake
By PostEagle on January 25, 2018
1 package yellow cake mix
4 eggs
1/2 c. oil
1 package instant pudding mix, pistachio flavor
1/2 c. chopped walnuts
1 c. club soda
Mix together and bake at 350 degrees for 50-60 minutes.
Frosting:
1 c. milk
1 package instant pudding mix
1 small carton Cool Whip.
Mix and let stand a little while for pudding to dissolve. Lastly, fold in Cool Whip.
Recipe by Alice Policht
