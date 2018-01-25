Pistachio Cake

1 package yellow cake mix

4 eggs

1/2 c. oil

1 package instant pudding mix, pistachio flavor

1/2 c. chopped walnuts

1 c. club soda

Mix together and bake at 350 degrees for 50-60 minutes.

Frosting:

1 c. milk

1 package instant pudding mix

1 small carton Cool Whip.

Mix and let stand a little while for pudding to dissolve. Lastly, fold in Cool Whip.

Recipe by Alice Policht