Don't miss
Home   >   Recipe Corner   >   Pistachio Cake

Pistachio Cake

By on January 25, 2018

Pistachio Cake

1 package yellow cake mix
4 eggs
1/2 c. oil
1 package instant pudding mix, pistachio flavor
1/2 c. chopped walnuts
1 c. club soda

Mix together and bake at 350 degrees for 50-60 minutes.

Frosting:
1 c. milk
1 package instant pudding mix
1 small carton Cool Whip.

Mix and let stand a little while for pudding to dissolve. Lastly, fold in Cool Whip.

Recipe by Alice Policht

Do you have any new recipes? Send them in. . .

 