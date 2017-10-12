Don't miss
Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookies
By PostEagle on October 12, 2017
1 1/2 cups shortening
1 1/2 cups peanut butter
2 cups brown sugar
3 eggs
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
3 cups quick-cooking oats
2 cups whole-wheat flour
2 teaspoons baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
Cream the shortening and peanut butter in a mixing bowl.
Mix in the brown sugar, eggs and vanilla. Combine oats, flour, baking soda, and salt.
Add to the creamed mixture and mix well.
Drop the dough by teaspoonsful onto ungreased baking sheet.
Flatten with fork.
Bake at 350˚ for 12 minutes.
Yields: 6 dozen.
Recipe by Millie Kurtz