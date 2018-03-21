The Passaic County Historical Society Collaborates with

the North Jersey Federal Credit Union to Celebrate New Jersey Women

NEW JERSEY – The Passaic County Historical Society is happy to announce the opening of our newest exhibition: New Jersey’s Women History Makers. In honor of Women’s History Month, the North Jersey Federal Credit Union, in conjunction with the Passaic County Historical Society, has assembled a line-up of some of New Jersey’s female history makers. Some of these women are household names, others have been relegated to relative obscurity. Their interests vary from horticulture, to acting, to philanthropy. However, they all have one thing in common. Each of these women have paved the way for future generations, by removing gender barriers, promoting important social issues and often persevering in the face of great opposition.

The exhibition is currently on display in the North Jersey Federal Credit Union’s flagship branch in Totowa (711 Union Blvd, Totowa, NJ 07512) and will be available for viewing by the public through April 29th. The exhibit will then move to the 3rd floor of Lambert Castle Museum (3 Valley Road, Paterson) opening May 9th.

Passaic County Historical Society, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, was founded to cultivate interest among individuals and the community-at-large in the rich history of Passaic County. To this end our museum in Lambert Castle showcases examples of the County’s cultural and artistic diversity, as well as examples of the County’s natural, civil, military, and ecclesiastical history. The Society also maintains a library and archive, which houses manuscripts, books and photographs of historical and genealogical interest.

For more information on special events such as this one, visit the Passaic County Historical Society’s website at lambertcastle.org or call (973)247-0085. Be sure to like and follow the Passaic County Historical Society on Facebook for regular updates about all our activities.

PHOTO: PCHS staff and trustees at the exhibit reception.

Photo courtesy of the Passaic County Historical Society.