NEW JERSEY – The Passaic County Cultural & Heritage Council (PCCHC) at Passaic County Community College (PCCC) has been awarded a project grant for the period August 1, 2017 to June 30, 2018, in the amount of $12,442 from the New Jersey Historical Commission.

The funding will provide restoration of ten sculptures and plaques in the Federici Studio Collection. On permanent exhibition at the historic Hamilton Club in downtown Paterson, the Collection includes 200 sculptures, which are on display throughout the building. In addition, Federici’s studio workshop has been recreated in a room on the third floor.

The Collection, donated to the college in 1999 by the Nicholas Martini Foundation, was designated in September 2000 as an Official Project of Save America’s Treasures, a partnership between the White House Millennium Council and the National Trust for Historic Preservation. Preserving this collection of more than 500 objects is an important means of celebrating the historic, artistic, and cultural heritage of Paterson, Passaic County, New Jersey, and the country.

For more information about the Collection, visit www.federicicollections.com. As part of the project grant, an Open House, including presentations, a tour, and a reception, will be held in spring 2018 at the Hamilton Club. Throughout the year, tours are available for school and community groups and the general public. To arrange a tour, please call 973-684-5444 or write to sbalik@pccc.edu.

In addition, to the project grant, the PCCHC was awarded a County Historic Partnership Program Grant from the NJ Historical Commission for the period January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018, in the amount of $14,540. This grant will fund local or New Jersey history projects and events happening in Passaic County.

The Hamilton Club Building is wheelchair accessible; large print materials and FM assistive listening devices available on request. Call 973-684-5444.