PATERSON, NJ – Passaic County Community College (PCCC) in partnership with #Salem Media, will host the popular Business Networking Breakfast (Biz Breakfast), an information and networking event for small businesses, sales professionals, and entrepreneurs, featuring a live radio broadcast with Joe Piscopo and panel discussion moderated by Dr. Steve Adubato, on October 19, 2017 from 6:30 – 9:30 am at PCCC’s Wanaque Academic Center, 500 Union Avenue, Wanaque, NJ.

“This is the first time PCCC has partnered with Salem Media for the Biz Breakfast,” said Dr. Steven M. Rose, President of Passaic County Community College. “These Breakfasts are a great resource for our business community, providing an outstanding networking opportunity and the chance to gain insights from some of the best in their fields.”

Sponsored by BlueRock Energy and hosted for the seventh time by Salem Media of New York, home of AM970The Answer and WMCA, the Biz Breakfast opens with a gourmet breakfast by DR Catering of Union, NJ, and includes a panel of industry experts, a live broadcast of The Joe Piscopo Show, hosted by AM970’s popular “Morning Man,” presentations by PCCC and a community group, and much more.

Steve Adubato, PhD., an Emmy Award-winning anchor and frequent AM970 contributor, will address the audience with key points from his book Lessons in Leadership, a critically acclaimed guide to becoming more effective leaders at work and at home.

Great Leaders Break Though, a panel discussion moderated by Dr. Adubato, will feature four top executives representing diverse businesses and industries: Gary Goldberg, Founder and CEO of Gary Goldberg Financial Services; Isaac Rudansky, Founder and CEO of AdVenture Media; Phil Van Horne, President and CEO of BlueRock Energy and BlueRock Energy Solar; and author, professor, and Dr. Jeanne Zaino, political analyst, professor, author, and Senior Consultant at AppliedTechonomics.

Attendees should bring 25-30 business cards for networking and to enter the free drawings for a chance to win fabulous prizes including an Amazon Echo, Jets VS NFC Champions- Atlanta Falcons, including Chase and Toyota Club Access and parking, Islanders-Flyers game tickets with full access to the Calvin Klein Club, and Army- Duke Tickets and parking pass, MyPillow Complete Bed Sets, Biaggi Luggage Sets, an office catering party courtesy of DR Catering, and MORE!

Get more information and register for your free tickets at www.am970theanswer.com or link here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/salembizbreakfast-great-leaders-break-through-registration-36658513601?aff=PCCC

Passaic County Community College offers County residents a higher education of academic excellence at an affordable cost, enrolling over 8,000 students at four locations: Paterson, Wanaque, Passaic, and Wayne, as well as online. PCCC is also an Achieving the Dream (ATD) Leader College and partners with community organizations to encourage college completion and offer greater career opportunity to students and the community. For more information visit pccc.edu. Passaic County Community College is Where Success Starts.