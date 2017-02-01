Patriots Proud Polonian

Super Bowl Champion Stephen Gostkowski, who was part of the Patriots 2015 Super Bowl Championship (having joined the team in 2006 as the 118th pick in the fourth round of the NFL Draft), has become the premiere kicker in the NFL. Gostkowski has made 19 consecutive Playoff field goals. Gostkowski is looking forward to the 2017 Super Bowl as the Pats take on the Atlanta Falcons and his chance for a second ring. He was part of the Patriots’ two losses to the Giants in 2007 and 2011. The 2007 season saw the Pats go undefeated in the regular season and 2-0 in the Post-season until their dramatic loss to the Giants. In all these games, Gostkowski did his job to ultimate perfection, and on Sunday the Pats make their record setting 9th appearance.

In the photo, Stephen gives his thumbs up to Post Eagle Photographer James Dombrowski who can confirm he’s a proud Polonian.

Photo and Text by James Dombrowski