NEW JERSEY – The Passaic County Office of Solid Waste & Recycling Programs will be offering residents the opportunity to recycle their unwanted tires safely and easily on Saturday, April 14, 2018 rain or shine from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm at the Passaic, NJ campus of Passaic County Community College, 2 Paulison Avenue, Passaic, NJ. This free program enables residents to bring up to 8 tires per household per event, with or without rims, for recycling.

According to Nina Seiden, Passaic County’s Solid Waste and Recycling Programs Manager, “It is important to recycle tires for a variety of reasons, including their becoming breeding grounds for diseased mosquitos, as well as their potential for fire hazards if stored improperly. With Eastern Equine Encephalitis and the Zika virus just the latest threats to the health and well-being of our residents, those with unwanted tires are doubly encouraged to remove them from areas where they can collect standing water, and instead bring them to the County’s drop-off program for recycling.“

All tires will be recycled into other useful products such as playground mulch and facility surfacing. Residents will have assistance unloading their tires at the event site. Proof of County residency will be required, and only residents may participate, with an 8 tire limit per vehicle per household. Tires from commercial generators will not be accepted. Recycling services provided by Tire Management, Paterson, N.J. For further information, please call the Passaic County Office of Solid Waste & Recycling Programs at (973) 305-5738.