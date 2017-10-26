This Saturday, October 28th

NEW JERSEY – The Passaic County Office of Solid Waste & Recycling Programs will hold its last Household Hazardous Waste Collection event of the year on Saturday, October 28, 2017 at the Passaic County Para-Transit Facility, 1310 Rt. 23 North, Wayne (behind Ski Barn) from 7:30 am to 2:00 pm, rain or shine. This event is free of charge to Passaic County residents. Businesses may participate for a fee but must pre-register ahead of time and obtain a price quote.

According to Nina Seiden, Passaic County’s Solid Waste & Recycling Programs Administrator, acceptable materials for disposal include pesticides & herbicides, propane tanks, solvents & thinners, varnishes & waxes, household cleaners & corrosives, pool & photographic chemicals, kerosene, mercury switches & thermometers, fire extinguishers, fluorescent bulbs, oil-based paints, used motor oil & oil filters, car batteries, nicad, button cell and rechargeable batteries, and old gasoline & antifreeze. Materials must be brought in original containers and/or be clearly marked. Any oil, antifreeze or oil and gas mixtures should be brought in disposable containers. Unacceptable material includes water-based latex paint, medical waste, explosives, radioactive material, smoke detectors, and regular household alkali batteries as they are no longer hazardous. These batteries (AA, AAA, C, D. etc.) may now be disposed of in the regular trash. Latex paint must be completely dried out and the cans disposed of in the regular trash in dark colored garbage bags. For further information or for businesses to pre-register, please call the Passaic County Office of Solid Waste & Recycling Programs at 973-305-5738.