NEW JERSEY – Passaic County Community College will hold an Open House on Saturday, April 22 at the Main Campus in Paterson. The program starts at 10 am and takes place in the Enrollment Services Center at 125 Market Street. Visitors can park in the Broadway Garage (125 Broadway) and access the College campus from the bridge at Level 3.

All prospective, returning, visiting, and transfer students are invited to attend Open House and learn more about PCCC’s affordable tuition, financial aid, 70+ degree and certificate programs, four convenient locations, and online classes.

The Open House program starts at 10:00 am and features a tour of the Paterson Campus as well as a presentation about PCCC’s academic programs in today’s top career fields, especially the newest programs in Culinary Arts, Music Technology, Environmental Sustainability, Public Health, Business, Technology, and much more. Attendees can find out more about financial aid at PCCC, as well as the application process. Plus, faculty and student representatives will be on hand to talk about the academic enrichment, social, and community service opportunities available at PCCC.

PCCC’s classes start in Fall, Winter, Spring and Summer. This year offers three Summer Sessions with classes starting in May, June, and July. Registration is now open for Summer and Fall classes.

Walk-ins are welcome at Open House, or you can reserve a spot at www.pccc.edu/openhouse.

For more information, call 973-684-6868.