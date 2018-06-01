OHIO – The Polish-American Society of Greater Cincinnati (PASGC ) is seeking Polish language teachers to join our Polish School in the fall of 2018 to meet the growing needs of our school. We will have 2 positions open to teach Adult Polish class and children elementary class.



Adult class description:

The Polish as Second Language Instructor provides instruction to a Beginner Course for adults who have no previous knowledge of Polish language. We introduce the students to basic vocabulary, pronunciation, grammar and structure of Polish language, with focus on conversation. We also expose the students to highlights of Polish culture in context of the language lessons. The lessons are highly interactive and are intended to give the student basic skills to communicate verbally and to be able to read and enjoy Polish literature. This position requires Saturday morning (1.5 h class sessions with 10-13 classes per semester – Fall and Spring)

Grade school class description:

Working with students who already have good knowledge of Polish language and build upon their skills utilizing small group interaction and conversation. We introduce the students to the alphabet and beginning Polish grammar, writing and reading. Our lessons follow a standard curriculum created for schools by Polish Teacher Association in America and referring to the national early education program (1-3 grade) program approved by MEN. All teaching materials available for the instructor. This position requires Saturday mid-morning (3 h class session with 10-13 classes per semester – Fall and Spring)

Please contact us by email board@pasgc.org or by phone 513-965-1286 to learn more about this opportunity.