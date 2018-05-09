WASHINGTON, DC (May 9, 20178) – Today, U.S. Representative Bill Pascrell, Jr. (D-NJ-09) issued the following statement on Andre Sayegh’s election as Mayor of Paterson. Sayegh is a member of the Paterson City Council representing the Sixth Ward, and was formerly a member of Rep. Pascrell’s staff.

“The City of Paterson is at a critical point in its history. This is not time for the faint of heart in our leaders. Answers to our problems won’t fall out of the sky. Our citizens deserve a lot more than they have been getting from their public officials. It is time for the people in our city to be listened to and to be helped.

“It is for that reason that I voted for Andre Sayegh. Andre has the experience to help address our deepest problems. He has demonstrated that he can go beyond the bumper sticker mentality and is more concerned for the people of our city than for himself. Because we don’t need bravado now; we need solutions. We need a united city. Andre’s inclusive campaign showed that he can be the leader to unite us.

“I will continue to do my part and look forward to working with him. I am optimistic today because Andre believes, as I believe, that Paterson’s best days are coming.”

U.S. Congressman Bill Pascrell, Jr. press release