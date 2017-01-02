WASHINGTON, DC – Recently, U.S. Rep. Bill Pascrell, Jr. (D-NJ) was elected to the Democratic Party Steering and Policy Committee as the Region IX (Mideast) representative. Rep. Pascrell was elected to serve on the steering committee by his Democratic colleagues in Region IX, which includes New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, and Washington D.C.

“I am honored that my colleagues have asked me to serve in this leadership position and I am ready to fight for the middle-class values of the Democratic Party,” Rep. Pascrell said. “For all of our members in the region, I promise to stand up for the needs of each and every one of our constituents. Our Caucus must stay focused on meaningful policy initiatives which can create jobs, grow wages, and support all American families.”

The Steering and Policy Committee, which is designed to formulate and promote strategies for success in the 115th Congress, is composed of two Co-Chairs, two Vice Chairs, 12 regional representatives and 24 regional whips. Rep. Pascrell, as a regional representative, will be in a leadership position to advocate for healthcare, infrastructure, and growing the economy for all Americans.

