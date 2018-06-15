Hitting/1st Base Coach Pascrell Also Delivers Successful At-Bat in 6th Inning

WASHINGTON, DC (June 15, 2018) – Today, U.S. Representative Bill Pascrell, Jr. (D-NJ-09) celebrated the Democrats’ team victory over the Republicans by a decisive 21-5 margin in the 57th Annual Roll Call Congressional Baseball Game. Pascrell has participated in the game every year since coming to the Congress and wore a baseball uniform from Fordham University, his alma mater.

“I’m so proud of my teammates for delivering a victory for the Democratic Team. As usual, Cedric Richmond was dominant and an anchor for our squad. But it was a complete team effort. Everyone gave everything they had on the field and played a part. We practiced hard and it showed. Despite our victory, the moment of the night came with Steve Scalise’s return to the diamond. Seeing him cleanly field a grounder to open the game gave chills to me and everyone in the ballpark. My skipper Mike Doyle even dusted me off and put me in the game. It was a perfect night for baseball.”

To chants of “Billy!” emanating from the stands and the Democratic team bench, Pascrell came out of semi-retirement and took an at-bat in the sixth inning, producing a productive base-on-balls before ceding to a pinch runner and returning to the dugout. The game was broadcast on C-SPAN2.