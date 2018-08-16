Don't miss
By on August 16, 2018

PART TIME CLEANING WOMAN NEEDED

I am looking for a p/t cleaning woman for body shop office.

Pay is $10 per hour
Hours are 8 am to 12 pm
Monday to Friday
You will be paid weekly by direct deposit.

Must be able to work in US
Must be able to speak English
Must have experience

Come fill out an application:
1007 S. Elmora Ave, Elizabeth, NJ  908-352-3939