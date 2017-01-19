Parade Date Is Marching Fast

CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton Centennial Parade Committee is busy planning for the BIG DAY – May 21,2017. Have you ever walked in a parade, or rode on a float in a parade? If you have never experienced the excitement of seeing the cheering crowd of thousands of people, you need to have that chance now!!!

The Clifton Centennial Parade Committee is working feverishly to make the parade on May 21, 2017 the most memorable parade for our city.

Businesses, civic organizations and religious groups, and everyone interested in joining in this event is encouraged to contact the committee for more information. Chairperson of the Floats is Keith Oakley 201-774-6666. Chairperson of Bands is Ellis Berger 973-951-8585, and Chairperson of Walkers is Norma Smith 973-330-1693.

The Committee extends this invitation to participate to all our schools. March with your school banner or sign, and let everyone know how proud you are to be in the parade. School principals are encouraged to have your school represented in this milestone parade!!

We hope that the Scouts, Little Leagues, Soccer Leagues, Hockey and Football teams as well as ROTC will have floats or march with their groups; proud to represent our young people in uniforms.

For more information, contact the Chairpersons above.

May 21, 2017 seems far away but time marches on so quickly it is best to make your plans early!!! The Committee appreciates the support they have received already from businesses and groups.

Donations can be made to support the parade bands. Mail your check payable to Centennial Committee, earmarked for the parade and mail it to the Clifton Centennial Committee, Clifton City Hall, 900 Clifton Avenue, Clifton, NJ 07013.

Don’t let this parade opportunity pass you by. After all… It’s Not Everyday You Can Say You’re 100!