Pallet Racking Installers
NIGHT CREW- Pallet Racking Installers $11-$13 an hour.
Jobs at Retail Construction & Signage based out of Hackensack NJ. Crews meet at this location.
Laborer to work with crew making repairs at retail stores. Must be able to travel overnights.
TRAVEL IS MONDAY-FRIDAY-YOU MUST BE ABLE TO BE AWAY FROM HOME.
Travel expenses and time paid by company. Get paid while driving to jobsites.
Responsibilities and Duties: Job entails heavy lifting, working at night while stores are closed. Includes installing pallet racking.
Qualifications and Skills:
Must be willing to learn new skills.
Must have a clean drivers license. We check.
Benefits: Medical and Dental, paid time off, overtime.
Job Type: Full time.
Salary: $11 – $13/hr.
Shift: Evening (Required).
CALL FOR INTERVIEW 201-927-7681 Willing to train.