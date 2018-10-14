NIGHT CREW- Pallet Racking Installers $11-$13 an hour.

Jobs at Retail Construction & Signage based out of Hackensack NJ. Crews meet at this location.

Laborer to work with crew making repairs at retail stores. Must be able to travel overnights.

TRAVEL IS MONDAY-FRIDAY-YOU MUST BE ABLE TO BE AWAY FROM HOME.

Travel expenses and time paid by company. Get paid while driving to jobsites.

Responsibilities and Duties: Job entails heavy lifting, working at night while stores are closed. Includes installing pallet racking.

Qualifications and Skills:

Must be willing to learn new skills.

Must have a clean drivers license. We check.

Benefits: Medical and Dental, paid time off, overtime.

Job Type: Full time.

Salary: $11 – $13/hr.

Shift: Evening (Required).

CALL FOR INTERVIEW 201-927-7681 Willing to train.