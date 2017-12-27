Don't miss
Painters, Paper Hangers
By PostEagle on December 27, 2017
Painters, Paper Hangers, Trainees Wanted
Are you looking for a place to grow?
Are you tired of not being treated fairly?
We offer the following benefits:
-Paid training
-Health insurance
-Retirement plans
-Bonuses
-Over time/time and half
-Great team to work with
-Room for advancement
Pay based on skill $11-$27 per hr
Please fill out the following link to apply for Spectrum Painting today!
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScATKJBrLajSGkgdxXWdG4hDuwQ1KZ-NhCDtzcGf_nuYpsF4w/viewform?usp=sf_link#responses