NORTH CAROLINA – Commencing our fourth year, we of the Paderewski Festival are well on our way to realizing our announced purpose of creating an annual cycle of concerts honoring Ignacy Jan Paderewski. We invite you to join us for these special events, to learn and experience the extraordinary piano legacy–both as composer and as performer–of Paderewski. He performed in this area four times and had an unusually close personal connection to Raleigh.

This year we will feature four concerts by distinguished and accomplished pianists.

The weight of the performances will center on the works of Chopin and Paderewski. Paderewski normally constructed his programs from the standards of the 19th-century repertoire and would, on occasion, add one of his own compositions as a diversion or as an encore.

The website for the Festival is: www.paderewski-festival.org

The Facebook page for the Festival : www.facebook.com/paderewskifestivalraleigh

Saturday, November 4, 3:00pm

Saint Mary’s School, Smedes Parlor

Pianist: Kate Liu began playing piano at the age of four. When she was eight, she moved with her family to the Chicago area, where she studied piano with Alan Chow, Micah Yui and Emilio del Rosario at the Music Institute of Chicago. When she was 14, she performed Schubert’s Fantasy in F minor four-hands with Lang Lang at the Chicago Symphony Center. She graduated from high school in 2012, and currently pursuing a Bachelor of Music degree at the Curtis Institute of Music under Robert McDonald. She won several prizes at international piano competitions before vaulting to considerable fame in 2015 by winning in the Bronze Medal (Third Prize) and the special Polish Radio Prize for Best Performance of a Mazurka in the 17th International Fryderyk Chopin Piano Competition in Warsaw, Poland. She has performed with the Warsaw Philharmonic, Poznan Philharmonic Orchestra, and the Daegu (South Korea), Evanston, Montreal, Rochester, Hilton Head, Cleveland, and Skokie Valley Orchestras.

http://www.kateliu.com/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kate_Liu

Sunday, November 5, 3:00pm

North Carolina Museum of History

Pianist: Elizaveta Ivanova was born in Moscow into a musical family. She began piano at the age of four and graduated with honors from Moscow State Tchaikovsky Conservatory, studying with Mechetina and Dorensky in 2011. She then graduated from the Hochschule für Musik und Theater in Hamburg with Prof. Koroliov, where since 2013 she works as an associate professor. She has participated in master classes with many famous musicians, such as Fou T’song, Dmitry Bashkirov, Sergey Babayan, Emmanuel Ax, and Andrea Bonatta. Her concert career began in 2002 and includes concerts in more than 20 countries in Europe and southeast Asia and she has won prizes in numerous international competitions in France, Italy, Austria, and Germany. Recent engagements Poland, Italy, Sweden, Austria, Hungary, Slovakia, Spain, and Israel, as well as her native Russia. She also participates in chamber ensembles with both piano and harpsichord.

http://www.elizavetaivanova.com/

http://www.elizavetaivanova.com/media/

Saturday, November 11, 3:00pm

North Carolina Museum of Art, Main Auditorium

Pianist: Frédéric Vaysse-Knitter entered the Paris Conservatoire at the age of thirteen, where he obtained a First Prize for Piano, Chamber Music, and completed the full graduate performance cycle. In 1989, he met Krystian Zimerman, who has since been a close confidante and decisive influence in his musical life. He then studied at the Musikhochschule in Freiburg, where he was awarded the soloist diploma. He has since worked with great musical personalities such as Georgy Sebok, Alexis Weissenberg, Alicia de Larocha, and Leon Fleisher at the prestigious International Foundation of Lake Como. He has played with the Paris Opera Orchestra, Orchester Colonne, and the Auvergne Chamber Orchestra under the batons of Sir John Eliot Gardiner, Arie Van Beek, Stéphane Cardon, Jean-François Verdier, and Benjamin Levy. He participated in radio and television programs in England (BBC), France, Germany, and Poland. He has made a point of concentrating on the music of Karol Szymanowski.

http://www.fredericvaysseknitter.com/

https://soundcloud.com/user-725465490

Sunday, November 12, 3:00pm

North Carolina Museum of Art, Main Auditorium

Pianist: Kamil Pacholec was born on November 11, 1998, in Kielce, Poland, where he studied with Małgorzata Kowalska at the Ludomir Różycki Music High School. He burst upon the Polish and international piano scene in 2016 as the only high school student and eventual first-place winner in the Fryderyk Chopin 47 National Piano Competition (Katowice). In the same competition he was awarded special prizes for the best Fryderyk Chopin solo interpretation and the best piano concerto performance. He had previously received prizes in Kosice (Czech Republic), Görlitz/Zgorzelec (Germany and Poland), and the Cesar Franck Competition in Kraainem (Belgium). In the summer of 2017 he played five recitals in the Texas Piano Summer (Fort Worth), and recitals in Nohant and Paris, and as featured soloist at Żelazowa Wola and Duszniki Zdrój in Poland. He began his conservatory studies at the Karol Szymanowski Academy in Katowice this fall.

http://kamilpacholec.kielce.com.pl/en/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=niMFaczqXk0

We gladly accept donations and emphasize that contributions are tax deductible. The Ignacy Jan Paderewski Festival of Raleigh, Inc. is a 501©(3) tax-exempt public charity under the provisions of sections 170, 2055, 2106, and 2522 of the Internal Revenue Code. Contributions are tax-deductible to the full extent of applicable law.

Dr. Alvin M. Fountain II, Honorary Consul, Republic of Poland, Raleigh, North Carolina

103 Birkhaven Drive

Cary, NC 27518-8942

afountain@mindspring.com