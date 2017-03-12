WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Constitution of The Polish American Arts Association (PAAA) exhorts our organization “to support and promote the higher educational and scholastic endeavors of our youth.” In accordance with this stated Mission, the Scholarship Grant Committee announces the 18th season of the PAAA Scholarship Grant Program. New applications will be accepted from February through April 1, 2017 for a Scholarship Grant up to $3,000. Winners will be notified by the end of May, 2017 and will receive the grant at the PAAA General Membership Meeting held in May/June of the same year. There is no application fee required.

ELIGIBILITY

Applicant must be an American Citizen, either by birth or naturalization. Consideration will also be given to 10 year green card permanent residents who express desire to one day become Unites States Citizens.

Applicant must be of Polish or Polish-American descent and demonstrate his/her descent with a family tree.

Applicant must be a resident of Washington DC, Maryland, or Virginia, or be a student at an institution in one these jurisdictions.

Applicant must be a full time college student, currently enrolled at an accredited college/university in the United States, with confirmed future attendance at an institution in the Summer/Fall of 2017.

Applicant must describe his/her involvement with the Polish community – past, present, or future.

Complete application package must be received in its entirety no later than April 1, 2017.

Factors for Consideration in Order of Importance:

Demonstrated interest and involvement in Polish-American cultural activities and future plans to advance those interests.

Significant and potential contributions (academic, cultural, scientific, civic), open to all career fields.

Academic and scholastic performance and achievements as demonstrated in application materials provided for examination.

Financial need.

Please submit the following Application Package:

Copy of past two years college/high school transcripts with current GPA. These do not need to be official if you can provide an online version..

Letter of Recommendation from a faculty member who is familiar with your academic endeavors.

A maximum 1000 word essay defining your career goals and how the PAAA Grant might help you advance Polish culture. Include experiences in understanding and involvement in Polish cultural activities. Explain how you plan to continue in Polish cultural activities in the future.

Sketch of family tree demonstrating Polish heritage.

Resume or Curriculum Vitae.

Examples of your work may be enclosed, but must be in hard copy and will not be returned. Video/Audio clips or YouTube URLs Publications Abstracts Links to work



Application materials may be sent via hard copy or electronic mail to the PAAA Scholarship Chairman by April 1. 2017. A completed application package which contains all the materials in one transmission is preferred.

Applicant can send all materials (.doc, .docx, .pdf, or .jpg files) electronically to wklepczy@comcast.net using “PAAA Scholarship” in the Subject line or a drop-box-type link with all materials (preferred method) may also be sent.

Alternatively, an applicant can send hard copy to:

William Klepczynski

PAAA Scholarship Chairman

1204 Whetstone Drive

Arnold, MD 21012-2397

Questions can be sent to the above email address.