ORANGE FRENCH TOAST Make the night before… serves 4-6 4 eggs

2/3 c. orange juice

1/2 c. milk

1/4 c. sugar

1/2 tsp. vanilla

1/4 tsp. nutmeg

1 loaf French bread, sliced 1-inch thick

1/3 c. melted butter

1/2 c. chopped pecans

Powdered sugar

Maple syrup Whisk together eggs, orange juice, milk, sugar, vanilla and nutmeg.

In a greased 9” x 13” pan place a single, tight-fitting layer of bread slices.

Pour egg mixture over bread.

Cover and refrigerate overnight, turning once.

In the morning, pour melted butter evenly over bread.

Sprinkle with chopped pecans.

Bake in preheated oven 20-25 minutes or until golden brown.

Sprinkle each slice with powdered sugar. Serve with syrup and fresh fruit.

To increase the orange taste, melt orange marmalade in the microwave and brush a layer on before serving. Sprinkle with powdered sugar and 1/2 pecans. Recipe by Mania Szurlej

