OLD FASHIONED POLISH POPPY SEED BREAD

INGREDIENTS

3 c. all-purpose flour

2 c. sugar

1 1⁄2 c. salad oil

4 eggs

1 tsp. vanilla

1/2 tsp. salt

1 1⁄2 tsp. baking soda

1 (14 oz.) can evaporated milk

Mix all ingredients.

Add 1 jar poppy filling and 1 cup chopped nuts.

Beat well on medium speed 2 minutes.

Bake at 350˚ for 1 hour and 10 minutes in a 10-inch angel food tube pan.

Do not grease pan.

Cool cake before removing from pan.

Submitted by Father Charles Jan DiMascola