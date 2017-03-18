Old Fashion Red Beet Soup

3 c. cold water

1/2 medium onion

12 oz. (can) diced red beets

8 oz. sour cream

2 T. vinegar

1 egg

2 T. flour

(pork bones optional)

salt and pepper to taste

Take three cups of cold water, 1/2 medium onion, and cook together for about ten minutes. Add a 12-ounce can of diced red beets with the juice, and cook all together for about ten minutes.

Meanwhile, in a separate bowl, mix eight ounces of sour cream, one egg beaten, two tablespoons of vinegar, and two tablespoons of flour, and mix well. Take a dipper or spoon and put some of the liquid from the beet mixture into the sour cream mixture and keep mixing into the sour cream mixture until it is mixed well. When you have mixed enough, shut off the fire under the beets and add the rest of the sour cream mixture, mixing it well as you put it into the beet mixture.

When this is done, put fire on and bring to a boil. If by chance it curdles, don’t worry, just boil it a little more, and it usually will mix.

Serve with cut-up hard-boiled egg (kielbasy or cooked potatoes).

(I throw the onion out.)

Recipe by Jennie Wren