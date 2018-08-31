President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will welcome President Andrzej Duda and First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda of Poland for their first official visit to the White House on September 18, 2018. The visit takes place as Poland celebrates the centennial year of the recovery of its independence and just over a year since President Trump’s historic visit to Warsaw on July 5 and 6, 2017. President Trump and President Duda will address ways to strengthen the United States–Poland strategic partnership and plan to discuss topics of mutual interest, including trade, military, and security matters.

White House Press Secretary