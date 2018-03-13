Ocean County Library To Present Women Of The Armed Forces

NEW JERSEY – During Women’s History Month, the Ocean County Library will offer “Women of the Armed Forces” at the Stafford Branch, 129 N. Main Street in Manahawkin, 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 21.

Ocean County Assemblywoman DiAnne Gove will host a panel discussion with host and emcee Rory Wells, Assistant Ocean County Prosecutor/ Community Relations Officer.

Speakers will discuss the challenges and rewards for women in military service. The program will include a special tribute by Pastor Linda Woods, to women who have served in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The program is sponsored by the Great John Mathis Chapter of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR).

The program is free and open to the public, but registration is required. To register call the Stafford Branch at 609-597-3381 or visit http://www.theoceancountylibrary.org.