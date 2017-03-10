Obit – Bertha Zamorski

NEW JERSEY – Mrs. Bertha “Bert” S. Surmay Zamorski, 85, died Tuesday, March 7, 2017 in her home surrounded by the love of her family.

Mrs. Zamorski, the daughter of the late Mary Souko Surmay and the late John Surmay, was born in Tower City, Pennsylvania and she has resided in Linden, New Jersey since 1946.

Mrs. Zamorski and her late husband, “Bucky”, were polka enthusiasts. She met her husband at the 1st. Street Polish Home in Elizabeth in 1954. Together, Bert and Bucky enjoyed Polish music and dancing whenever and wherever they could, especially at the Bayway Polish Home in Elizabeth for twenty year period, from 1995 to 2015.

Mrs. Zamorski was a member of the Tremley Point Senior Citizens Club and the AARP Chapter #1894, both in Linden, as well as the national AARP organization.

She was predeceased by her husband of fifty-nine years, Henry J. “Bucky” Zamorski, and her two sisters, Mary Babilya and Bette Nalepa.

Mrs. Zamorski is survived by her sons, Bruce J. Zamorski and his wife, Grazyna “Gracie”, Barry A. Zamorski and his wife, Theresa; her daughter, Beth Ann Zamorski and her fiancée, Thomas Taylor; her brother, John N. Surmay and her five grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Kowalski Funeral Home, 515 Roselle Street, Linden, NJ 07036 on Saturday, March 11th at 8:30 AM where a funeral service will be held at 9:00 AM, followed by the funeral mass to be offered at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Church, 131 East Edgar Road (Hwy. 1&9 South) Church, Linden, NJ 07036 at 10:00 AM. Entombment will take place in the family crypt in St. Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia. Visitation is on Friday, March 10th from 4:00 – 8:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Mrs. Zamorski’s memory to a charity of your choice,