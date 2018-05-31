NEW YORK – The 30th annual NYJTL (New York Junior Tennis & Learning) Mayor’s Cup will be presented by Disney culminating on June 9 with distribution by First Book of 20,000 free books to the Bronx community and schools.

Disney’s support of the NYJTL Mayor’s Cup, which is a free tennis tournament attracting entries from 800 New York City youth, provides an immediate impact with the addition this year of the distribution of books.

“The funding from Disney allows us to better assist scholar athletes and directly impacts the Cary Leeds Center for Tennis & Education community.” said George Guimaraes, NYJTL CEO & President.

Disney also supports First Book, a nonprofit that provides equal access to quality education for all children.

“First Book is honored to work with Disney and NYJTL on this important initiative,” said Kyle Zimmer, president, co-founder, and CEO of First Book. “In addition to the health benefits that come from tennis, physical exercise has a tangible impact on academic performance, improving children’s social and emotional learning and their cognitive abilities. In fact, children who are physically active typically perform better in reading and math. So capping this year’s NYJTL Mayor’s Cup with 20,000 brand new books for Bronx schools: that’s truly a perfect match.”

Highlighting the NYJTL Mayor’s Cup presented by Disney Finals Awards Show with a live vocal performance will be Miya Mayo Bass, a former NYJTL staff member who was a contestant in the 2017-18 season of “The Voice” broadcast nationally on NBC. Bass, who is a native of Jamaica, Queens is the daughter of two NYPD police officers and was an NYJTL site director in 2017.

“NYJTL will always hold a special place in my heart, and I am so happy to be back sharing my talents with so many wonderful and inspiring children,” said Bass.

The official NYJTL Mayor’s Cup application is now online at