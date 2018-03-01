Nut Or Poppy Seed Roll

INGREDIENTS:

1/2 lb. butter

1/2 c. sugar

6 c. flour

1 T. salt

3 eggs

1/2 pt. sour cream

1/2 c. milk

2 T. vanilla

2 oz. yeast cake

Dissolve yeast in 1/2 c. warm water.

Melt butter; add milk eggs, sugar, sour cream.

Mix flour, salt and add to milk and egg mixture.

Knead until hands are clean and batter comes away from bowl.

Roll 1/4 inch thick and fill.

Bake at 350˚ for 25 minutes.

NUT FILLING:

1 lb. walnuts, ground

6 egg whites, beaten

1 tsp. vanilla

1/2 tsp. orange rind

1 T. orange juice

Sugar, to taste

POPPY SEED FILLING:

1/2 lb. poppy seeds, ground

1 c. sugar

1/2 c. milk

1/2 c. raisins

1/2 lb. butter or margarine

Combine all ingredients and cook until thick. Cool.

Recipe by J. Vetanovetz