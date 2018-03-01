Don't miss
Nut or Poppy Seed Roll
By PostEagle on March 1, 2018
Nut Or Poppy Seed Roll
INGREDIENTS:
1/2 lb. butter
1/2 c. sugar
6 c. flour
1 T. salt
3 eggs
1/2 pt. sour cream
1/2 c. milk
2 T. vanilla
2 oz. yeast cake
Dissolve yeast in 1/2 c. warm water.
Melt butter; add milk eggs, sugar, sour cream.
Mix flour, salt and add to milk and egg mixture.
Knead until hands are clean and batter comes away from bowl.
Roll 1/4 inch thick and fill.
Bake at 350˚ for 25 minutes.
NUT FILLING:
1 lb. walnuts, ground
6 egg whites, beaten
1 tsp. vanilla
1/2 tsp. orange rind
1 T. orange juice
Sugar, to taste
POPPY SEED FILLING:
1/2 lb. poppy seeds, ground
1 c. sugar
1/2 c. milk
1/2 c. raisins
1/2 lb. butter or margarine
Combine all ingredients and cook until thick. Cool.
Recipe by J. Vetanovetz