(Ringwood, NJ) Historic Skylands Manor in the New Jersey State Botanical Garden will be filled with an extravagant display of seasonal décor during NJBG’s spectacular annual Holiday Open House from November 30 to December 3, 2017.

This year, NJBG celebrates ‘A Magical Holiday,’ a reminder of the comforts of home and the beauty of nature. The Manor will be richly decorated with glitter and greenery that captures the warm and happy feel of the season.

Skylands Manor, a 45-room Tudor-style country estate built in the early 1920s, features many fine historic architectural elements and is an elegant backdrop for this celebration of the season. In keeping with the botanical surroundings, the lush holiday décor features abundant live and dried plants and flowers, elegant appointments, and displays created with youngsters in mind.

The decorating theme is changed annually, so each year the Manor has a very different look. Individual rooms are decorated by volunteers from northern New Jersey garden clubs, Master Gardener programs and local companies, as well as NJBG members. NJBG/Skylands Association, the non-profit member organization that supports the Botanical Garden, sponsors this annual fundraising event.

Daytime Tours of the NJBG Holiday Open House are available Thursday through Sunday, November 30 to December 3, 2017, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, $5 for children 6-12, and free for children under six. No babystrollers, please. Tickets available on-site. The last tour begins at 4 p.m.

Group Tours are also available on November 30 and December 1, 2017. Please call 973-962-9534 or email info@njbg.org to schedule a group tour.

Enjoy a festive Evening Reception on Saturday, December 2, 2017, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. During this special evening, the Manor will be yours for leisurely enjoyment with champagne, light refreshments and valet parking. Tickets are $45 and reservations are required by November 25. To reserve tickets, please call 973-962-9534 or visit our secure website at njbg.org.

NJBG is located on Morris Road in Ringwood, NJ. The New Jersey State Botanical Garden is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in winter). Admission to the Garden is always free. Call 973-962-9534 or visit njbg.org for more information on NJBG events, directions, membership, and volunteer opportunities.

Since 1976, NJBG/Skylands Association, an incorporated, member-supported non-profit organization, has worked with the State to preserve and protect Skylands and its historic structures. NJBG sponsors walks, hikes, programs, concerts and special events throughout the year at the Botanical Garden. Free guided tours of the gardens are offered on Sundays at 2 p.m., May through the end of October, weather permitting, and guided tours