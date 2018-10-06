NEW JERSEY – It’s bushels of fun at the NJBG Harvest Fest on Saturday, October 13, and Sunday, October 14, 2018 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (rain or shine) at the New Jersey State Botanical Garden in Ringwood. This weekend packed with family fun is sponsored by NJBG and the Ringwood Chamber of Commerce.

There are activities for all ages, including hay rides, pumpkin painting, free children’s games, an autumn plant sale, and a fairway full of booths and exhibits. A beer garden, all day music, and tasty things to eat will ensure a good time for all. Take one of the free guided garden tours, or wander through the Gardens on your own self-guided tour. And don’t forget to bring your camera, as there’ll be plenty of fine photo ops.

For more information and times of special activities, please visit www.njbgharvestfest.org.

The NJ State Botanical Garden, with all its glorious fall foliage and plantings, is open free of charge. Parking is $5 per car.

Proceeds from Harvest Fest activities benefit the NJBG/Skylands Association, the non-profit member support group for the New Jersey State Botanical Garden, and the community-spirited work of the Ringwood Chamber of Commerce.

NJBG and the Ringwood Chamber appreciate the support of Lakeland Bank, Inserra Supermarkets/ShopRite, Secor Farms, Home Depot of Mahwah, Expressions Hair Salon, Ringwood State Park, and the other fine sponsors who help make the Harvest Fest possible. Additional supporters are welcomed: If your business or organization is interested in sponsoring an activity or donating in other ways, please visit www.njbgharvestfest.org or contact the NJBG office at 973-962-9534. Your generosity will be publicly acknowledged at the festival, and contributions are tax-deductible.

NJBG is located on Morris Road in Ringwood State Park, Ringwood, NJ. Call 973-962-9534 or visit www.njbg.org for directions and any changes due to weather.