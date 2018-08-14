WOODBRIDGE/RAHWAY – New Jersey State Policemen’s Benevolent Association President Patrick Colligan and New Jersey State Firefighters Mutual Benevolent Association President Ed Donnelly today released the following statement responding to Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo’s call to reinstate former Governor Christie’s 2-percent arbitration cap.

“It is disturbing to see that just a few short months after the lapse of Governor Christie’s 2-percent arbitration cap we already have a public official calling for its reinstatement. None of the data has changed and it remains as true as it was when Governor Christie was using the bully pulpit to outline his false narratives that arbitration caps can control or reduce property taxes.

Of course, County Executive DiVincenzo was among the chief cheerleaders for former Governor Christie from the very first day of his Administration, so it comes as no surprise that he would be pining away for ‘the good old days’ when it was standard practice to duck the responsibility of leadership and demonize our members. The County Executive should change his party affiliation. Democrats believe in collective-bargaining. His endorsed governor is gone and his rhetoric and failed agenda left with him.

Mayors and Business Administrators should bargain with law enforcement and firefighters at the local level. Salary increases are consistent with pre-arbitration cap numbers. Time and again our members have sacrificed, including when our Local’s conceded millions in savings to cut longevity, lower salaries and add more steps to reach top pay. We fought for every inch against Governor Christie and his cronies when they tried to cast our members as the villains while they underfunded their obligations and took advantage of the state’s pension system and we will continue to engage in that fight every day if it once again becomes necessary.”

Submitted by NJ State PBA