NJ Shares Celebrates 20 Years

NEW JERSEY – Recently NJSHARES’ Cool Down for Warmth Ice House was assembled on Prudential Center’s Championship Plaza in Newark by Guinness World Record Holder Ed Jarrett and company.

In photo: Bette and Eddie of New Jersey were proud to lend their ice sculpting talent to help construct the Ice House for a worthy cause sponsored by the NJ Devils and PSEG.

In addition to the Ice House, Championship Plaza was abuzz with a variety of fun, family-friendly activities on February 1st including an Ice House Selfie Wall, Devils’ fan activities like Slapshot Hockey and VIP drop-ins, with hot chocolate provided by The Salvation Army.

New Jersey SHARES, Inc. is a statewide non-profit corporation providing assistance to individuals and families in need of help meeting their energy and utility burden. Through advocacy, community outreach, education, information and referral, they also connect low and moderate income households with available resources to meet their ongoing needs.

The New Jersey Devils are proud to support this worthy cause which has raised $75 Million and helped 185,000 families since its inception in 1988. $75 Million has been provided in grants and programs to bring warmth to those in need of help during a tough situation. Sponsors include: The Devils, PSEG, Prudential Center, Atlantic City Electric PNC Bank and NJ Natural Gas.

More information can be found online at njshares.org/cooldownforwarmth or www.njshares.org or call 866-657-4273.