BALTIMORE, MD – Malgorzata Bondyra, 42, has a very interesting personal history. Hailing from Torun situated on the Vistula River in northern Poland, she arrived here in 1995. While living in Torun she graduated from Zespol Szkol Ekonomicznych – a highly specialized business-focused high school, and studied economics at the Uniwersytet Mikolaja Kopernika. Growing up at home she joined the regional folk group ZPiT Toruniacy at age 14 as a member of its kapela. Years later, during 1995, she toured the eastern U.S. with the group. She also studied Visual and Performing Arts – Violin Performance at the University of Maryland Baltimore County Campus, and is an accomplished violinist and vocalist.

In photo: Malgorzata “Gosia” Bondyra is pictured above at right being duly sworn in as an Auxiliary Member of the Polish Legion of American Veterans – Department of Maryland, by Commander Steve “Wojo” Wojciechowski, on December 21, 2017 during PLAV’s monthly membership meeting (and annual Christmas Party) here at the Polish National Alliance Lounge, with Judge Advocate Richard Poremski overseeing the ceremony.

Malgosia has become a dynamic force in the local Polonia. Two years ago, after a long association with the Ojczyzna Polish Dancers, Inc. she became is Managing Director. In 2017 she became Ojczyna’s Artistic Director and Choreographer after attending an intense summer program with certification at the prestigious Polonijne Studium Choreograficzne at the University of Rzeszow in Poland. Gosia is also very involved with the Polish National Alliance and holds elected officer positions in both Council 21 and Lodge 238. She is a leading PNA Sales Representative and a Notary Public for good measure.

Professionally, Gosia is employed as a Polish-English translator and interpreter. She is married, the mother of three children, and currently resides in Perry Hall, a suburb of Baltimore.

Malgorzata Romanowska-Bondyra has accomplished much since arriving here in the United States 22 years ago and eventually becoming a proud naturalized citizen in her newly adopted country. Such people only serve to make America and our Polonia much stronger and more viable into the future … as well as representing a debt of familial gratitude to Poland.

Richard P. Poremski

Polish American Journal

Washington, DC Bureau

January 11, 2018