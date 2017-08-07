Placards will exempt holder from municipal parking meter fees

(ASBURY PARK, NJ) – New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission (MVC) Chairman and Chief Administrator Raymond P. Martinez gathered with representatives from the New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and local veterans groups at VFW Post 1333 in Asbury Park to announce the availability of new placards for disabled veterans and Purple Heart recipients which will exempt them from municipal parking meter fees.

“This placard honors the service and sacrifices these individuals have made in service to our country, and the MVC is committed to recognizing our veterans and making life easier for them where we can,” said Martinez. “Eligible veterans will be able to obtain this placard free of charge at any MVC agency or by mail.”

“Throughout our history, men and women of the United States Armed Forces have served with distinction,” added Raymond Zawicki, the Deputy Commissioner for the New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “These new placards will ensure that disabled veterans and Purple Heart recipients receive the consideration they deserve for their honorable and faithful service to our State and nation.”

Local veterans groups celebrated the announcement. “This placard is a great way for New Jersey to say thank you to the many veterans who have given so much for their country,” said Joe Belardo, Commander of the New Jersey Military Order of the Purple Heart.

“We are proud that our State is joining the many others across the country who extend this courtesy to our disabled veterans and Purple Heart recipients,” added Department Adjutant John Walker, speaking on behalf of the Disabled American Veterans Department of New Jersey.

“The nationally acknowledged Veterans of Foreign Wars Harold Daley Post 1333, Asbury Park, New Jersey is proud to join the MVC in honoring Purple Heart recipients and disabled veterans with unique placards enabling parking for those that have endured personal sacrifice in the service of our nation,” added VFW Post 1333 Commander Frank Brogna.

The placards will be subject to recertification every three years. The holder of a disabled veteran or Purple Heart recipient placard can also obtain a Person with a Disability (PWAD) placard, if eligible. Disabled veteran or Purple Heart placards cannot be used for parking in PWAD-labeled parking spots. Applicants who meet the requirements for both disabled veteran and Purple Heart recipient placards must decide which type they wish to receive, as only one type of these unique placards may be issued per individual. The placard may only be used in a vehicle that is owned by the disabled veteran or Purple Heart recipient, and only when that individual is a driver or passenger in that vehicle.

Eligible veterans interested in obtaining the new placard will need to provide proof of disabled veteran or Purple Heart recipient status (DD-214, DD-215, award of disability letter, citation awarding Purple Heart, etc). For more information on how to obtain a disabled veteran or Purple Heart Recipient placard, veterans are invited to visit www.state.nj.us/mvc/Vehicle/disvet.htm or call (609) 292-6500.

New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission Press Release