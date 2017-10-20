FAMILY FRIENDLY ACTIVITIES SUCH AS HAUNTED TRAIN RIDES,

GHOST STORIES AND COSTUME PARADES ARE SCHEDULED

TRENTON, NJ – A slate of Halloween activities planned this month at several New Jersey state parks and forests will offer trick-or-treaters of all ages a bit of fright, things that go bump in the night, and other delights to celebrate the fall season. From haunted train rides to the retelling of Washington Irving’s classic 19th century ghost story “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow”, there are a number of activities throughout the state park system to appeal to children and adults.

“New Jersey’s state parks and forests provide a great backdrop for Halloween fun, whether it’s telling ghost stories, decorating campsites, or celebrating fall through a harvest festival,” said Mark Texel, Director of Parks and Forestry. “We encourage people to come out to our state parks, forests, and historic sites to safely enjoy the holiday while taking in our tall and beautiful trees, viewing the beautiful color changes of leaves, or walking among dramatic rock formations. Halloween is a great time to showcase the beauty of our natural surroundings.”

Here is a sampling of Halloween-themed activities around the state:

Spooky nighttime rides on the Pine Creek Railroad Haunted Halloween Express are offered every half hour between 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on October 20, 21, 27 and 28 at Allaire State Park, 4265 Atlantic Avenue, Farmingdale, in Monmouth County. Tickets are $7.50 and are available the night of the event. Train rides are weather-dependent. Call (732) 938-5524 to confirm the train schedule, or for more information.

Scary stories, crafts, and a haunted house will be offered at 7 p.m. October 21 at the Nature Center at Island Beach State Park, Ocean County. Free. Call (732) 793-0506.

A re-enactor will portray Ichabod Crane during a storytelling performance of “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” at 2 p.m. October 28 at The Indian King Tavern Museum, 233 Kings Highway East, in Haddonfield, Camden County. The free performance is one of the activities planned during a museum open house from 1 to 4 p.m.

Children can show off their best costumes during a costume parade at noon October 28 at Leonardo State Marina, Middletown, in Monmouth County. Prizes will be awarded in various categories. Other events scheduled between noon and 4 p.m. include a tour of the marina’s nature center after the costume parade, a “pick and paint” pumpkin patch, as well as crafts, critters and other activities. Free. Call (732) 291-1333.

Haunting in the Pines will feature trick-or-treating, games, and other fun for children at 1 p.m. October 29 at Batsto Village, Washington Township, Burlington County. Free. Call (609) 561-0024.

To learn more about New Jersey’s Parks, Forests and Historic Sites, visit: www.nj.gov/dep/parksandforests/

For a full listing of State Parks events, visit: www.nj.gov/dep/parksandforests/calendar/index.html

